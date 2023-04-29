Amarillo High softball falls to Lubbock-Cooper; will face elimination Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Lady Sandies traveled down to Lubbock-Cooper on Friday to start a best of three series with the Lady Pirates.

Unlike their recent matchup at the tail end of the regular season that featured 19 runs combined between the two teams, this one was a low scoring affair.

The Lady Pirates came away victorious 4-2 over the Lady Sandies and snapped a 28-game winning streak that Amarillo High had been riding since February.

With the loss, the Sandies return home Saturday for a noon matchup with Lubbock-Cooper. With a win, Amarillo High would force a Game 3 that would be played immediately following the conclusion on Game 2. The teams will be given 15 minutes to regroup and then get right back to action. If the Sandies lose tomorrow, they’re eliminated from the postseason.

