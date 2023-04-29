Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

3-year-old dies in crash after mother swerves to avoid stopped traffic, deputies say

Georgia authorities say a 3-year-old girl was killed in a crash Friday afternoon.
Georgia authorities say a 3-year-old girl was killed in a crash Friday afternoon.(WRDW)
By WRDW staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - A 3-year-old girl was killed in a crash Friday afternoon in Georgia.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred when a female driver of a 2011 Hyundai Elantra didn’t realize traffic had stopped in front of her.

Deputies say she swerved to avoid a rear-end crash but ended up heading into oncoming traffic and was struck by a Jeep Cherokee.

The Elantra driver survived the crash but her 3-year-old daughter died.

The child was in a car seat in the backseat but suffered severe head and brain injuries. She died instantly, according to deputies.

Authorities identified the little girl as Zora Paschal. Her mother was found at fault for the crash.

Deputies said the woman will likely be facing charges. Their investigation remains ongoing.

No further injuries were immediately announced.

Copyright 2023 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Canyon Police Department is responding to an active situation happening on campus at WT and...
Canyon Police Department say no threat found at WT during active situation
The Amarillo Police Department and Pottery County Sheriff’s office need help identifying a...
Amarillo Police Department identify woman arrested for criminal trespassing
Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who attempted to take money from an ATM early...
Amarillo police investigating attempted ATM theft on South Georgia Street
Technical Sergeant Quameir A. Harding
Cannon Air Force Base airman dies after found unresponsive on base, officials say
Wild On Ice in training for Kentucky Derby.
Lamesa horse set to compete in Kentucky Derby euthanized after injury

Latest News

In this photo released by the U.S. Army, AH-64D Apache Longbow attack helicopters from the 1st...
Army grounds aviators for training after fatal crashes
FILE - A Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in...
Report: FAA overruled engineers, let Boeing Max keep flying
The City of Clovis is inviting the public for their tree planting ceremony to commemorate...
City of Clovis hosting planting Ceremony in honor of national Arbor Day
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell, appears in court in Lihue, Hawaii, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. The...
Doomsday murder plot trial: Victim’s sister tells jurors about quick funeral, remarriage