WT honored students who passed away this academic year with solemn tribute

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M University honored the lives of students lost over the course of this academic year, with a solemn tribute earlier today.

Scholarships were given to current students in the late student’s name. The WT and TAMUS flag flew at half-staff in their honor.

The nine students honored were as follows:

Mallory Anderson, a senior nursing major from Bridgeport

David Batch, a freshman strategic communication major from Hamilton

Scott Raines, a graduate student in social work from Amarillo

Amanda Soliz, a freshman mechanical engineering major from Amarillo

Sarah Haass, an MBA student from San Antonio

Jenifer Salinas, a junior criminal justice major from Plainview

Joe Hoot, a senior biology major from Canyon

Jadyn Boyd, a sophomore agriculture education major form Lamesa

Scholarships of $700 for the 2023-24 academic year were given in memory of those nine Buffs to current students in the same field of study:

Mariela Flores, senior nursing major from Arlington

Elizabeth Waters, a senior strategic communication major from Amarillo

Keila Enciso, a senior social work major from Pampa

Lindsey Clements-Acosta, a senior management major from Amarillo

Korbyn Oakes, a sophomore criminal justice major from Amarillo

Jordan Conde, a junior digital communication and media major from Dumas

Nehemiyah Meresa, a sophomore biology major from Amarillo

Lyndsey Rangel a sophomore agriculture education major from Lyford

