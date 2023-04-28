Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

WT honored students who passed away this academic year with solemn tribute

The West Texas A&M University honored the lives of students lost over the course of this...
The West Texas A&M University honored the lives of students lost over the course of this academic year, with a solemn tribute earlier today.(WTAMU)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M University honored the lives of students lost over the course of this academic year, with a solemn tribute earlier today.

Scholarships were given to current students in the late student’s name. The WT and TAMUS flag flew at half-staff in their honor.

The nine students honored were as follows:

  • Mallory Anderson, a senior nursing major from Bridgeport
  • David Batch, a freshman strategic communication major from Hamilton
  • Scott Raines, a graduate student in social work from Amarillo
  • Amanda Soliz, a freshman mechanical engineering major from Amarillo
  • Sarah Haass, an MBA student from San Antonio
  • Jenifer Salinas, a junior criminal justice major from Plainview
  • Joe Hoot, a senior biology major from Canyon
  • Jadyn Boyd, a sophomore agriculture education major form Lamesa

Scholarships of $700 for the 2023-24 academic year were given in memory of those nine Buffs to current students in the same field of study:

  • Mariela Flores, senior nursing major from Arlington
  • Elizabeth Waters, a senior strategic communication major from Amarillo
  • Keila Enciso, a senior social work major from Pampa
  • Lindsey Clements-Acosta, a senior management major from Amarillo
  • Korbyn Oakes, a sophomore criminal justice major from Amarillo
  • Jordan Conde, a junior digital communication and media major from Dumas
  • Nehemiyah Meresa, a sophomore biology major from Amarillo
  • Lyndsey Rangel a sophomore agriculture education major from Lyford

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Canyon Police Department is responding to an active situation happening on campus at WT and...
Canyon Police Department say no threat found at WT during active situation
The Amarillo Police Department and Pottery County Sheriff’s office need help identifying a...
Amarillo Police Department identify woman arrested for criminal trespassing
Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who attempted to take money from an ATM early...
Amarillo police investigating attempted ATM theft on South Georgia Street
Technical Sergeant Quameir A. Harding
Cannon Air Force Base airman dies after found unresponsive on base, officials say
Christopher Rupe
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted on charges of assaulting a family member

Latest News

Tripp’s Harley-Davidson is hosting their ticket kick-off for their 28th annual original Harley...
Tripp’s Harley Davidson hosting ticket kick-off for 28th annual Harley Party
The City of Clovis is inviting the public for their tree planting ceremony to commemorate...
City of Clovis hosting planting Ceremony in honor of national Arbor Day
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help in a homicide investigation that left one dead and...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers ask for help in homicide investigation from last month
A longtime community cheer giver Reed Beverage has been in the Texas panhandle for many years.
Ruben on the Road: Supporting the Texas Panhandle community one can at a time