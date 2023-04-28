WT honored students who passed away this academic year with solemn tribute
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M University honored the lives of students lost over the course of this academic year, with a solemn tribute earlier today.
Scholarships were given to current students in the late student’s name. The WT and TAMUS flag flew at half-staff in their honor.
The nine students honored were as follows:
- Mallory Anderson, a senior nursing major from Bridgeport
- David Batch, a freshman strategic communication major from Hamilton
- Scott Raines, a graduate student in social work from Amarillo
- Amanda Soliz, a freshman mechanical engineering major from Amarillo
- Sarah Haass, an MBA student from San Antonio
- Jenifer Salinas, a junior criminal justice major from Plainview
- Joe Hoot, a senior biology major from Canyon
- Jadyn Boyd, a sophomore agriculture education major form Lamesa
Scholarships of $700 for the 2023-24 academic year were given in memory of those nine Buffs to current students in the same field of study:
- Mariela Flores, senior nursing major from Arlington
- Elizabeth Waters, a senior strategic communication major from Amarillo
- Keila Enciso, a senior social work major from Pampa
- Lindsey Clements-Acosta, a senior management major from Amarillo
- Korbyn Oakes, a sophomore criminal justice major from Amarillo
- Jordan Conde, a junior digital communication and media major from Dumas
- Nehemiyah Meresa, a sophomore biology major from Amarillo
- Lyndsey Rangel a sophomore agriculture education major from Lyford
