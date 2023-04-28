Troy Aikman throws out first pitch for Sod Poodles at Hodgetown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hodgetown invited a special guest into see the Sod Poodles on Thursday night.

Cowboys legendary quarterback Troy Aikman came to town to promote his EIGHT Elite Light Lager. He’s been touring around the state to help introduce the business to fans across Texas.

Along the way he’s run into Cowboys fans in each location, and he’s certainly felt the love from fans here in Amarillo and beyond.

“It’s been amazing honestly. It really is. I don’t underemphasize that.” Aikman said of the appreciation he’s felt from locals. “It makes me feel good for someone who hasn’t played in so long. I think 23 years now it what it’s been. To be remembered and for those teams to still be well thought of, it means a lot.”

Aikman threw out the first pitch and served beer to fans from Bar 352 for a portion of the game.

As for the action itself, Ryan Bliss kept the part going with a lead-off home run in the first inning to give Amarillo the lead. Unfortunately for the Soddies, that was in for the run scoring for the day. A grand slam from Frisco’s Jax Biggers in the sixth inning served as the difference in the game and the Sod Poodles fell 5-1.

It’s the first loss of the series for the Sod Poodles, who still lead the current series 2-1 and season series 4-2 over Frisco. They return to action on Friday at 7:05 p.m.

