Tripp’s Harley Davidson hosting ticket kick-off for 28th annual Harley Party

Tripp’s Harley-Davidson is hosting their ticket kick-off for their 28th annual original Harley Party.(Source: Tripp's Harley-Davidson)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tripp’s Harley-Davidson is hosting their ticket kick-off for their 28th annual original Harley Party.

The ticket kick-off will be tomorrow April 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tripp’s Harley-Davidson. There will be free food and drinks, prize drawings, and the announcing of this year’s band lineup.

This year’s brand new 2023 Harley-Davidson model for the reverse drawing, will also be unveiled at 11:30 a.m.

Tickets will be $90, they will admit two people, and there will only be 1,500 tickets sold. Tickets will be sold at tomorrow’s ticket kick-off, Family Support Services’ new offices, or online here.

The annual Harley Party expects more than 3,000 people for their summer celebration, with live music, food and drinks, a fun run and the reverse drawing.

That event will be on Saturday July 29 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., inside the Amarillo National Center at the Tri-State Fairgrounds.

All proceeds benefit Family Support Services, which helps more than 25,000 people each year.

