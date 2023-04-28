Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Hart Pisani, Styler Haddock, and Jessi Barfoot

If you missed today’s interviews with Hart Pisani, Tony Ensor and Amberlee Gerald on the Sports...
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Hart Pisani, Tony Ensor and Amberlee Gerald on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Hart Pisani, Amarillo Globe News Sports Reporter:

We chat with Hart while he’s out at WT on a cold, wet, and rainy day for the 2A track meet, about how these students are competing for a chance to make it to state!

Styler Haddock, Canyon Softball Head Coach:

We chat with coach Haddock as he’s on the way back home after today’s run ruled victory against Pecos, their difference between today’s game and their last game and more!

Jessi Barfoot, West Plains Soccer Player:

We chat with Jessi about her decision about going to West Plains, her relationship with Coach Gerald and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

