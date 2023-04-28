San Jacinto wins first girls tennis state championship in school history

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The San Jacinto Christian Academy Lady Patriots tennis team had never won a state championship in school history... until last week.

Not only did the Lady Patriots take home the overall team title, but Harlie Brabham and Blayne Robison won the doubles state championship.

It really felt like a dream, to be honest. We worked so hard for it, and once it was done, it just felt amazing.

Brabham and Robison have been playing together since they were eight years old.

It felt really satisfying because of all the work that we put in. We put in a lot of extra work this year and I feel like it paid off.

Years of teamwork, all leading to a doubles and team state championship.

It’s obviously a tremendous feeling. We spent a lot of time practicing and working, so it’s great to see that come to fruition.

Their coaches have worked toward this for years too.

I was fired up, man. [The] adrenaline was going and we were pumped. I’m so happy, because Coach Wells has been doing this for 17 years and I’ve been doing this for nine years. For us to come together as a team, it couldn’t get any better.

