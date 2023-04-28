Who's Hiring?
San Jacinto wins first girls tennis state championship in school history

By Preston Moore
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The San Jacinto Christian Academy Lady Patriots tennis team had never won a state championship in school history... until last week.

Not only did the Lady Patriots take home the overall team title, but Harlie Brabham and Blayne Robison won the doubles state championship.

Brabham and Robison have been playing together since they were eight years old.

Years of teamwork, all leading to a doubles and team state championship.

Their coaches have worked toward this for years too.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

