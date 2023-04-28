Ruben on the Road: Supporting the Texas Panhandle community one can at a time

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A longtime community cheer giver Reed Beverage has been in the Texas panhandle for many years.

Ruben on the Road got a chance to catch up with the men who are behind the good times.

“Reed Beverage basically got its start in 1952 when one of my cousins and my father went into business together and bought the Coors Beer franchise for all the Texas Panhandle,” said Vance Reed, chairman of Reed Beverage. “And of course, they both worked in the business for years and years.”

His father, Joe Reed, became a Wholesale Beer Distributor in 1952. It quickly became a family business.

“Eventually, I was, along with my family, was lucky enough to wind up with the distributorship,” Vance Reed said. ”Amarillo is our home, and we’re so lucky, based on the way that the people in this area, the whole Texas Panhandle, have really supported us, and in turn, you know, we try to do the same thing.”

Reed Beverage President Chris Reed said being part of the family business is special to him.

“It’s basically the only thing that I know. So, it’s my first love. You know, Amarillo, we love this community. In fact, the whole entire Panhandle has been really, really great to us,” Chris Reed said.

He said they are able to see the community grow with more businesses.

“It is so much fun to continue to watch new businesses come into town and to see the rate that they we’re growing at,” he said. ”In the long run, it hopefully will help my business, but we also want to help Amarillo grow as much as we can.”

Ed Montana, original member of Coors Cowboy Band, said they have made an impact on the community.

“The Reed family is part of the Texas Panhandle, always has been, always will be. It’s in the blood, it’s in the genes, and it’s in the beer,” Ed Montana said.

