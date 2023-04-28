Who's Hiring?
Last of the Rain Chances (For now!)

Shelden Web Graphic
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
After a morning filled with cold winds and steady showers, we’re seeing the last of any rain move off to the southeast. We’ll have to wait until this evening to see winds finally die down, which we fully expect them to. Pairing these calmer winds and clearer skies, borderline freezing temperatures may be seen overnight. A Frost Advisory is in effect until Saturday morning. That being said, once the sun comes out tomorrow, highs will warm to the low 70°s. Looking ahead, next week an upper-level set up could reintroduce shower and storm chances starting Tuesday.

