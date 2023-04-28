‘It’s a team thing’: Esports growing in Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Esports is becoming a popular extracurricular activity in schools across the Texas Panhandle.

The River Road Wildcat esports team started competing with other teams in February, and placed fourth in Rocket League at the Region 16 competition this year.

“They understand this,” said Micah Muehlhausen, CTE teacher and esports coach at River Road High School. “This is how they communicate with each other and we have to connect with them on their level and bring it into the classroom.”

Members of the team say esports teaches you how to work together.

“I’m able to think through stressful situations, slow down, take my time and understand everything that is going on around me,” said Rebel Wilcox, sophomore and Overwatch captain for River Road Wildcat esports.

“It’s a team thing, you really have to know your teammates well, you have to know them and understand their strengths and weaknesses,” said James Williamson, sophomore, vice president of River Road Wildcat esports.

Esports has been in the Panhandle for around five years. The tournaments have two different models online or in person and in a bracket-style competition.

This year Region 16 had over 200 students attend the last competition and the Texas Esports Association is pushing to make esports recognized by UIL.

“It’s the exact same thing they get from any traditional sport,” says Christopher George, director of esports at Amarillo College. “It’s the teamwork, the leadership, the no pass, no play. It’s really about the connections you build and the stories you tell and the hard work and dedication you put in for something you do love.”

In Amarillo ISD, the AmTech Career Academy esports team is competing in the state championship on Saturday in Dallas.

