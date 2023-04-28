Who's Hiring?
GOOD NEWS: Local dogs invited to participate in Westminister doggie show

By Dave Oliver and Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some people raise and show dogs in events that can be very competitive with very high stakes. Pet owners in our area however, will have a chance to enter their dogs into an event this weekend, that is a bit less rigid and formal.

Most people are familiar with the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, the premiere dog showing event in the nation. In Amarillo, we also have the Westminster Doggie Show, hosted by the church in the park, Westminster Presbyterian.

The emphasis is on informal and fun, no pure bred papers are needed here.

Instead of being judged on immaculate grooming and show quality appearance, dogs can be enter and compete in any of several fun events.

“We have categories that any dog could do. We have best at sitting, we have events for large dogs, tiny dogs, we’ve got catches and fetches. Best trick is probably our most formal event but our capstone event is a face only a mother could love,” said Abbey Jo Havens, Westminister Doggie Show organizer.

Spending time with others and their dogs and simply enjoying a nice day in the park should make for a fun time this weekend.

“So this Saturday, April 29, we are meeting at the church at Austin park. You bring your dog and you sow up and you register right here,” says Havens. Everything’s free, you can sign up for as many different categories as you like.”

