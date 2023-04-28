Who's Hiring?
Cooler And Damp

By Kevin Selle
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Temperatures come down and rain chances go up on Friday. A cold front will sweep across the Panhandle through the morning. Highs will be only in the 40s with chilly north winds gusting near 40 mph at times. A band of showers will follow the front, severe weather is not expected and showers will diminish through late afternoon. Once the storm system moves by the weekend looks very nice with high climbing quickly back into the 70s. A few small chances for rain return the forecast by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Another Front Tomorrow