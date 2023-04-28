Cool and Damp to Close Out the Work Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today will be a completely different story from yesterday, where a cold front will bring blustery and damp conditions into the area. Some fairly strong north winds and a good bit of cloud cover will keep temps on the cool side, only warming into the low 50′s, if not the upper 40′s. There will be a line of showers following the back edge of the cold front today moving north to south through the region, moving out of the area by tonight. We calm down and warm up for the weekend, where both days will feature lots of sunshine and temperatures rebounding back into the 70′s.

