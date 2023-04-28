City of Clovis hosting planting Ceremony in honor of national Arbor Day

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The City of Clovis is inviting the public for their tree planting ceremony to commemorate national Arbor Day.

Arbor Day, like Earth Day, celebrates nature and encourages people to plants trees in their communities.

The City of Clovis is part of Tree City USA, a program that provides the framework necessary for communities to manage and expand their public trees.

The planting ceremony will be held on Monday, May 1 at Hillcrest Park at 2:00 p.m.

