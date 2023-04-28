Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

City of Clovis hosting planting Ceremony in honor of national Arbor Day

The City of Clovis is inviting the public for their tree planting ceremony to commemorate...
The City of Clovis is inviting the public for their tree planting ceremony to commemorate national Arbor Day.(City of Clovis)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The City of Clovis is inviting the public for their tree planting ceremony to commemorate national Arbor Day.

Arbor Day, like Earth Day, celebrates nature and encourages people to plants trees in their communities.

The City of Clovis is part of Tree City USA, a program that provides the framework necessary for communities to manage and expand their public trees.

The planting ceremony will be held on Monday, May 1 at Hillcrest Park at 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Canyon Police Department is responding to an active situation happening on campus at WT and...
Canyon Police Department say no threat found at WT during active situation
The Amarillo Police Department and Pottery County Sheriff’s office need help identifying a...
Amarillo Police Department identify woman arrested for criminal trespassing
Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who attempted to take money from an ATM early...
Amarillo police investigating attempted ATM theft on South Georgia Street
Technical Sergeant Quameir A. Harding
Cannon Air Force Base airman dies after found unresponsive on base, officials say
Christopher Rupe
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted on charges of assaulting a family member

Latest News

A longtime community cheer giver Reed Beverage has been in the Texas panhandle for many years.
Ruben on the Road: Supporting the Texas Panhandle community one can at a time
‘It’s a team thing’: Esports growing in Texas Panhandle
‘It’s a team thing’: Esports growing in Texas Panhandle
Local dogs invited to participate in Westminister doggie show
GOOD NEWS: Local dogs invited to participate in Westminister doggie show
West Texas A&M University President Walter Wendler. Courtesy WTAMU/Background: J....
‘I’m not done’: WTAMU’s Walter Wendler addresses no-confidence vote