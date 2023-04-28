A Chilly, Windy, and Rainy Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We will continue to see a line of some fairly moderate to heavy showers move through the area behind a cold front, keeping us on the chilly side. Temperatures will likely stay grounded in the 40′s and 50′s with strong north winds in the area, gusting up to 40-45 mph at times. The rain will exit out of the southeast later in the evening tonight, making way for some mostly clear skies. The weekend looks much nicer, with lots of sunshine and temperatures rebounding back into the 70′s for both days.

