Canyon’s Kemper Jones and Chris Bryant sign letters of intent to play college basketball

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Over at Canyon High School today, two basketball stars signed on to play in college.

Kemper Jones and Chris Bryant helped lead Canyon to back-to-back regional finals appearances and are now taking their talents to the next level.

Bryant is headed to Hardin Simmons to continue his basketball playing days.

“It’s nice to sign with my friend Kemper.” Bryant said of being able to have the event together with Jones. “That’s always great. I’m glad I had that opportunity. I’m glad I got to go through all of this with my friends and family.”

Meanwhile, Jones will be playing just down the street for head coach Tom Brown at West Texas A&M.

“WT is a great basketball program.” Jones said of playing for the school he’s followed since he was a child. “I love all the coaches. Coach Brown. Coach Gove. It’s a great coaching staff. It’s also a blessing to be able to play in my backyard and have my family come support me.

“We’ve watched them all throughout the past year... It’s kind of live I’ve been idolizing them all season, so it’s a real blessing to be able to see myself out on that court with them... We had a meeting with Coach Brown a couple weeks ago. He said he could guarantee me a spot on the team and that’s really all I was looking for.”

Jones is coming off a season in which he was an TABC All-State selection and was named District 4-4A co-MVP.

