Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Canyon Police Department responding to active situation at WT campus

The Canyon Police Department is responding to an active situation happening on campus at WT and...
The Canyon Police Department is responding to an active situation happening on campus at WT and is asking the community to avoid the area.(Source: KFDA)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Police Department is responding to an active situation happening on campus at WT and is asking the community to avoid the area.

According to the University Police Department, the Canyon Police Department is responding to possible shots fired at a house in the area of 28th street, south of Founder’s Hall.

Students are being asked to shelter in place and stay indoors unless it’s necessary to leave the building.

Details are currently limited but we will continue to update as more information comes in.

Canyon Police Department responding to active situation at WT campus
Canyon Police Department responding to active situation at WT campus(Source: KFDA)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department and Pottery County Sheriff’s office need help identifying a...
Amarillo Police Department identify woman arrested for criminal trespassing
Amarillo police say they arrested Randall High School student after they tried to take an...
Amarillo police: Randall High student arrested after trying to take officer’s weapon
The Armstrong County Sheriff’s Office has released new details after a recovery operation that...
Armstrong County officials release new details after Monday’s recovery operation
Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who attempted to take money from an ATM early...
Amarillo police investigating attempted ATM theft on South Georgia Street
Moments became tense at an Amarillo City Council meeting this afternoon during the discussion...
Moments become tense at Amarillo City Council meeting during potential policy violation discussion

Latest News

The City of Amarillo says it’s seen an increase of homelessness in our area and Transformation...
Amarillo paves way for homeless community with Transformation Park
Crosswind, a media and public relations firm, presented case study results on people’s...
‘Why Amarillo’ case study shows perception of Texas and Amarillo
Some areas of the Panhandle have recently seen an increase in Miller Moths in and around their...
Experts: Increase in Miller Moths headed for the Panhandle
Dave's 4:00 p.m. weather cut in
VIDEO: Dave's 4:00 p.m. Weather Cut in