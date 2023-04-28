CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Police Department is responding to an active situation happening on campus at WT and is asking the community to avoid the area.

According to the University Police Department, the Canyon Police Department is responding to possible shots fired at a house in the area of 28th street, south of Founder’s Hall.

Students are being asked to shelter in place and stay indoors unless it’s necessary to leave the building.

Details are currently limited but we will continue to update as more information comes in.

Canyon Police Department responding to active situation at WT campus (Source: KFDA)

