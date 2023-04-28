Who's Hiring?
Amarillo paves way for homeless community with Transformation Park

The City of Amarillo says it’s seen an increase of homelessness in our area and Transformation Park serves as a solution to the issue.(Source: Transformation Park)
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo says it’s seen an increase of homelessness in our area and Transformation Park serves as a solution to the issue.

“We have people that are suffering from unsheltered homelessness in our community and this is a solution. Rather than dwelling on the problem, our community is coming up with a solution,” said Jason Riddlespurger, director of community development for the City of Amarillo.

The park is located on Parker Street in between southwest fourth and fifth avenue. It will include an indoor day facility, drop in shelter, and cabin communities.

“The cabins are 61 square feet and they can house two people. They can actually bring their dog that’s one of the barriers we’re not gonna put, they can actually bring their animal in,” said Mark Zimmerman, executive director for Transformation Park.

The pallet also includes a bed, smoke detector, fire extinguisher, heater and will protect up against 150 mile per hour winds.

Tons of people are helping with this project, including Joe and Laura Street who funded one million dollars to fund the day center.

“My wife and I wanted to do something that would have a major impact for the city and for the homeless to really help a bunch of people,” said Joe Street, president and owner of Street Toyota.

Transformation Park is set to open late next year.

