Amarillo family donates 200 Warmies to BSA Harrington Cancer Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Mallett family hopes to bring comfort to current and future patients with their donation.

Warmies are stuffed animals that can be placed in the microwave. Once heated, they give off a lavender scent.

The Mallet family lost their loved one, Janine, in January. The late Janine found comfort with her Warmie. The warmth, softness and scent helped her when she didn’t feel well from treatment.

“This all started with my mom and she absolutely loved the center and everyone in it. She had me comment that she wanted to give back and she wished everybody could have something like this,” said Elise Williams, Janine’s daughter.

The Mallett family was appreciative of the care Janine received at the Harrington Cancer Center and want others to have a positive experience while going through a difficult time.

“We had seen Warmies before and knew about them, but didn’t know the therapeutic affect that they would have. We know that patients are going to love them and we want to hear their success stories as well,” said Barbara Sims, a social worker for BSA Harrington Cancer Center.

The Mallett family is hopeful that Janine’s legacy will live on through this donation.

