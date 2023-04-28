Amarillo Crime Stoppers ask for help in homicide investigation from last month

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help in a homicide investigation that left one dead and two injured in a shooting last month.

On March 26 a.m. at 4:45 a.m., Amarillo Police Department was called about three gunshot victims who had been dropped off by a private vehicle at a hospital.

21-year-old Jarvaurian Penns was pronounced dead at the hospital. The two other victims, ages 17 and 18, had non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting happened near the area of the Amarillo Boulevard and North McMasters Street.

Information on this crime is limited.

If anyone has information on this case, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward up to $1,000.

