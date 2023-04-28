Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo Crime Stoppers ask for help in homicide investigation from last month

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help in a homicide investigation that left one dead and...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help in a homicide investigation that left one dead and two injured in a shooting last month.(MGN)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help in a homicide investigation that left one dead and two injured in a shooting last month.

On March 26 a.m. at 4:45 a.m., Amarillo Police Department was called about three gunshot victims who had been dropped off by a private vehicle at a hospital.

21-year-old Jarvaurian Penns was pronounced dead at the hospital. The two other victims, ages 17 and 18, had non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting happened near the area of the Amarillo Boulevard and North McMasters Street.

Information on this crime is limited.

If anyone has information on this case, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward up to $1,000.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Canyon Police Department is responding to an active situation happening on campus at WT and...
Canyon Police Department say no threat found at WT during active situation
The Amarillo Police Department and Pottery County Sheriff’s office need help identifying a...
Amarillo Police Department identify woman arrested for criminal trespassing
Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who attempted to take money from an ATM early...
Amarillo police investigating attempted ATM theft on South Georgia Street
Technical Sergeant Quameir A. Harding
Cannon Air Force Base airman dies after found unresponsive on base, officials say
Christopher Rupe
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted on charges of assaulting a family member

Latest News

The Canyon Police Department is responding to an active situation happening on campus at WT and...
Canyon Police Department say no threat found at WT during active situation
Local dogs invited to participate in Westminister doggie show
GOOD NEWS: Local dogs invited to participate in Westminister doggie show
West Texas A&M University President Walter Wendler. Courtesy WTAMU/Background: J....
‘I’m not done’: WTAMU’s Walter Wendler addresses no-confidence vote
WTAMU’s Walter Wendler addresses no-confidence vote
WTAMU’s Walter Wendler addresses no-confidence vote