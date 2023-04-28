Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo Area Foundation and partners working on digital divide among students

KFDA LIVE AT FIVE
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - More than 200 laptops will be given to Amarillo students and families in an effort to bridge the digital divide.

This is a part of AT&T’s nationwide commitment to help bridge the gap.

AT&T is working with Human I-T to provide computers and other resources through the Amarillo Area Foundation.

The computers help provide technology they require to fully utilize the resources and opportunities available in today’s digital world.

“It becomes a better unified community, just understanding that they we’re here to give and we’re not here to take, so them giving and actually having a kid and generous heart to be like hey there’s some need assessments that we’ve seen within the community,” says President of 101 Elite Man, Curtis Johnson.

According to Amarillo Area Foundation, it is estimated that more than 8,000 student from kindergarten to 12th grade don’t have access to the internet, computers, or the technology skills needed to benefit from the online world.

AT&T’s Connected Learning initiative was created to help address the digital divide through internet accessibility, affordability, and responsible adoption of technology

“As being as big or small as giving families a lap top, being able to have internet, a reliable internet source is a big deal you know what I mean,” says Johnson.

Amarillo Area Foundation is coordinating with other local organizations to distribute the lap tops to households throughout the Amarillo community. The organizations include 101 Elite Men, Eastridge Elementary, Hamlet Elementary, Sperio Legacies, The Place, and Wesley Community Center/ Los Barrios.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Canyon Police Department is responding to an active situation happening on campus at WT and...
Canyon Police Department say no threat found at WT during active situation
The Amarillo Police Department and Pottery County Sheriff’s office need help identifying a...
Amarillo Police Department identify woman arrested for criminal trespassing
Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who attempted to take money from an ATM early...
Amarillo police investigating attempted ATM theft on South Georgia Street
Technical Sergeant Quameir A. Harding
Cannon Air Force Base airman dies after found unresponsive on base, officials say
Christopher Rupe
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted on charges of assaulting a family member

Latest News

The Mallett family hopes to bringing comfort to current and future patients with their donation.
Amarillo family donates 200 Warmies to BSA Harrington Cancer Center
The West Texas A&M University honored the lives of students lost over the course of this...
WT honored students who passed away this academic year with solemn tribute
Tripp’s Harley-Davidson is hosting their ticket kick-off for their 28th annual original Harley...
Tripp’s Harley Davidson hosting ticket kick-off for 28th annual Harley Party
Three former basketball players on the women’s team at the Eastern New Mexico claim they were...
3 former basketball players from ENMU, file sexual assault lawsuit against former coach