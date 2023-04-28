Amarillo Area Foundation and partners working on digital divide among students

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - More than 200 laptops will be given to Amarillo students and families in an effort to bridge the digital divide.

This is a part of AT&T’s nationwide commitment to help bridge the gap.

AT&T is working with Human I-T to provide computers and other resources through the Amarillo Area Foundation.

The computers help provide technology they require to fully utilize the resources and opportunities available in today’s digital world.

“It becomes a better unified community, just understanding that they we’re here to give and we’re not here to take, so them giving and actually having a kid and generous heart to be like hey there’s some need assessments that we’ve seen within the community,” says President of 101 Elite Man, Curtis Johnson.

According to Amarillo Area Foundation, it is estimated that more than 8,000 student from kindergarten to 12th grade don’t have access to the internet, computers, or the technology skills needed to benefit from the online world.

AT&T’s Connected Learning initiative was created to help address the digital divide through internet accessibility, affordability, and responsible adoption of technology

“As being as big or small as giving families a lap top, being able to have internet, a reliable internet source is a big deal you know what I mean,” says Johnson.

Amarillo Area Foundation is coordinating with other local organizations to distribute the lap tops to households throughout the Amarillo community. The organizations include 101 Elite Men, Eastridge Elementary, Hamlet Elementary, Sperio Legacies, The Place, and Wesley Community Center/ Los Barrios.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.