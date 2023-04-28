Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

3 former basketball players from ENMU, file sexual assault lawsuit against former coach

ENMU basketball players file federal lawsuit claiming sexual abuse
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - Three former basketball players on the women’s team at the Eastern New Mexico claim they were sexually abused by the husband of their former coach.

The player’s that are suing, claim their coach Meghan de Los Reyes, would sent them to get physical therapy treatments from her husband.

They claim that during those treatments, ENMU athletic director Paul Weir knew about the allegations and did not act.

Coach de Los Reyes worked at the university before being fired earlier this month.

Eastern New Mexico is reviewing the allegations and has no comment on the situation.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Canyon Police Department is responding to an active situation happening on campus at WT and...
Canyon Police Department say no threat found at WT during active situation
The Amarillo Police Department and Pottery County Sheriff’s office need help identifying a...
Amarillo Police Department identify woman arrested for criminal trespassing
Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who attempted to take money from an ATM early...
Amarillo police investigating attempted ATM theft on South Georgia Street
Technical Sergeant Quameir A. Harding
Cannon Air Force Base airman dies after found unresponsive on base, officials say
Christopher Rupe
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted on charges of assaulting a family member

Latest News

The Mallett family hopes to bringing comfort to current and future patients with their donation.
Amarillo family donates 200 Warmies to BSA Harrington Cancer Center
The West Texas A&M University honored the lives of students lost over the course of this...
WT honored students who passed away this academic year with solemn tribute
Tripp’s Harley-Davidson is hosting their ticket kick-off for their 28th annual original Harley...
Tripp’s Harley Davidson hosting ticket kick-off for 28th annual Harley Party
The City of Clovis is inviting the public for their tree planting ceremony to commemorate...
City of Clovis hosting planting Ceremony in honor of national Arbor Day