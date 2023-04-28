3 former basketball players from ENMU, file sexual assault lawsuit against former coach

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - Three former basketball players on the women’s team at the Eastern New Mexico claim they were sexually abused by the husband of their former coach.

The player’s that are suing, claim their coach Meghan de Los Reyes, would sent them to get physical therapy treatments from her husband.

They claim that during those treatments, ENMU athletic director Paul Weir knew about the allegations and did not act.

Coach de Los Reyes worked at the university before being fired earlier this month.

Eastern New Mexico is reviewing the allegations and has no comment on the situation.

