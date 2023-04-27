You’re invited to ‘Movie @ the Lake’ at the Lake Meredith Amphitheater

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You’re invited to the “Movie @ the Lake” at the Lake Meredith Amphitheater this Saturday.

The evening will begin at 7:30 p.m. with honoring first responders.

At 8:30 p.m., the Friends of Lake Meredith & Alibates and The National Park Service will present the movie “Courageous” with concessions available.

If you can’t make it to this screening of “Movie @ the Lake,” there will be several other dates throughout the year:

Saturday, June 10 at 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 1 at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 2 at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 28 at 7:00 p.m.

