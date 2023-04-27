‘Why Amarillo’ case study shows perception of Texas and Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crosswinds, a media and public relations firm, presented case study results on people’s perception of Texas and Amarillo to local business leaders today.

The company’s case studies included raising awareness to the Texas A&M University System and Texas travel and the tourism industry. They also presented topics of Texas’ popularity and how Amarillo competes with other Texas cities.

The study shows almost 10 percent of people surveyed had positive awareness of Amarillo as a place to do business, 16 percent thought Amarillo was a great place to raise a family, and 26 percent said Amarillo was a great vacation spot.

While the study shows those surveyed have awareness of the city’s attributes, the category of people undecided about how the city ranks is in the double digits, an audience waiting to be won over.

Their study further explains that Texas is the most diverse state in America by household and the rest of the country can see their momentum.

