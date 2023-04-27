Tracking Another Strong Cold Front

Our return to sunny skies and warmer weather will be quickly interrupted tomorrow with the arrival of another strong cold front. A chilly north wind will gust 40mph and daytime temperatures will be steady in the 40s most of the day making for a brisk and colder Friday. Rain is likely with the front as well. Clearing will take over for the weekend, however, and conditions will warm back above 70 degrees for several days.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.