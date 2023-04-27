Who's Hiring?
A Sunnier and Warmer Thursday

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some 'Good News' for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll see our first completely dry day since last Saturday today with mostly sunny skies and highs building into the low 70′s. The weather will be keeping us on our toes with a cold front coming through the area yet again tonight, setting up for another chilly day tomorrow, with highs in the low 50′s and the chance for scattered showers entering the region once again. These showers don’t look to be long lasting, but a few cities could see some raindrops wet the pavement. As for the weekend, it looks to be fairly pleasant, with comfortable temperatures and sunny conditions.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

