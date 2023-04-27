Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Spring Football Check-In: Tascosa Rebels

VIDEO: Spring Football Check-In: Tascosa Rebels
By KJ Doyle
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Spring football is underway in the Texas panhandle. Three teams from around the area will be participating: Amarillo High, Tascosa, and Palo Duro.

Tascosa started practice this past Monday with the team focused on looking to see improvements from the players returning next season.

The Rebels are losing key senior contributors in Hudson Farris, Tayden Barnes, and Avion Carter.

“We’re developing depth, teaching the schemes. You’re able to get the pads on and kind of evaluate players.” Tascosa football head coach Ken Plunk said of getting spring practice underway. “I think that’s a big part of what we try to do in spring. We don’t have a set lineup. There are no starters at this point. There’s no depth chart. We’re devolving the depth chart through what were gonna do over the next three weeks.”

However, a few key offensive weapons are returning including TJ Tillman plus fullback Treshun Wilson.

Wilson is coming off a stellar junior season. He rushed for over 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns and looks to continue that success into his senior season starting with a good showing this spring.

“It definitely helps us get a feel for things.” Wilson said of the Rebels getting to participate in spring football. “We start early, it helps us. Fresh mind. We can start on the plays early, make sure we have everything down to the smallest detail. Just be better at everything we do. Every aspect of the game.

The Rebels spring game will be May 18th at Dick Bivins Stadium.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders worked all day on a recovery mission after officials say a man drove his car...
Officials: Recovery operation concludes, man found dead inside pickup
Amarillo police say they arrested Randall High School student after they tried to take an...
Amarillo police: Randall High student arrested after trying to take officer’s weapon
Two sheep were on the loose on Monday afternoon in Amarillo. (Courtesy: Hunter Spier)
Sheep on the loose in Amarillo yesterday
First Alert ALL CLEAR
FIRST ALERT: All clear after severe threat goes down in the Texas Panhandle
Moments became tense at an Amarillo City Council meeting this afternoon during the discussion...
Moments become tense at Amarillo City Council meeting during potential policy violation discussion

Latest News

Amarillo High's Eleanor Archer and Morgan Rose secure girls doubles 5A state title.
Amarillo High tennis stars Eleanor Archer, Morgan Rose, Kelton Brown, and Wade Bryant take home state title in girls and boys doubles
Ryan Lofgren, Schreiner wrestling commit
Amarillo High wrestler signs with Schreiner University
VIDEO: Amarillo High wrestler talks signing at Schreiner
Coach Chris Koetting
The legacy of Canadian football head coach Chris Koetting