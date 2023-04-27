Spring Football Check-In: Tascosa Rebels

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Spring football is underway in the Texas panhandle. Three teams from around the area will be participating: Amarillo High, Tascosa, and Palo Duro.

Tascosa started practice this past Monday with the team focused on looking to see improvements from the players returning next season.

The Rebels are losing key senior contributors in Hudson Farris, Tayden Barnes, and Avion Carter.

“We’re developing depth, teaching the schemes. You’re able to get the pads on and kind of evaluate players.” Tascosa football head coach Ken Plunk said of getting spring practice underway. “I think that’s a big part of what we try to do in spring. We don’t have a set lineup. There are no starters at this point. There’s no depth chart. We’re devolving the depth chart through what were gonna do over the next three weeks.”

However, a few key offensive weapons are returning including TJ Tillman plus fullback Treshun Wilson.

Wilson is coming off a stellar junior season. He rushed for over 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns and looks to continue that success into his senior season starting with a good showing this spring.

“It definitely helps us get a feel for things.” Wilson said of the Rebels getting to participate in spring football. “We start early, it helps us. Fresh mind. We can start on the plays early, make sure we have everything down to the smallest detail. Just be better at everything we do. Every aspect of the game.

The Rebels spring game will be May 18th at Dick Bivins Stadium.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.