SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Emilee Wilson, Tristin English and Chris Koetting

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Emilee Wilson, Tristin English and Chris Koetting on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Emilee Wilson, WT Softball Pitcher:

We chat with Emilee about their 7-game win streak, a series sweep of Lubbock Christian University, Emilee’s performance and more!

Tristin English, Player for the Sod Poodles:

We chat with Tristin about Troy Aikman’s visit to Hodgetown today, their biggest come back in Sod Poodles’ franchise history, and more!

Chris Koetting, Retired Football Head Coach:

We talk with recently retired Coach Chris Koetting about his career, how his time was coaching football in special featured interview!

