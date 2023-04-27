Sod Poodles mount largest comeback in franchise history in win over Frisco

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles came back from down 11-1 in the seventh inning to beat the Frisco Roughriders 12-11 in extra innings.

It was an epic come from behind victory, spearheaded by star shortstop Jordan Lawlar. The Sod Poodles scored seven runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to tie the game up at 11, with Lawlar’s three-run homer serving as the signature play from the surge.

After a scoreless ninth, the Sod Poodles bullpen held Frisco scoreless in the 10th, only to set up Jordan Lawlar to be the hero once more. Lawlar wasted no time, leading off the inning with the walk off single that clinched the victory for the Sod Poodles. Before stepping up to the plate in the eighth inning, Lawlar was 0-4 on the day with three strikeouts.

Before coming up in the bottom of the eighth, the Sod Poodles had just three hits in the first six innings of play before staging the historic comeback. The 10-run Frisco lead serves as the largest deficit the Sod Poodles have overcome in franchise history.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.