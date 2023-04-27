Who's Hiring?
Project Clean Up: Making rounds in San Jacinto and The Barrio neighborhoods

By Greg Kerr and Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A lot of cleaning up has happened over the past several days in the Barrio and San Jacinto Neighborhoods.

With the help from volunteers old and young and from the Rogers Lead WT group, the target for this clean up was the San Jacinto and the Barrio neighborhoods.

“I think its really cool to be a part of something bigger than myself to get out here and help clean up and make this side of town a bit more appealing,” says volunteer Hannah Holt, a member of the Rogers Lead WT group.

It really is quite amazing, what all is collected during project clean ups. Old chairs were found, old couches, and all kinds of lumber debris.

The day included a few trips to the roll offs and plenty of heavy lifting to go around.

There was more cleaning to do though, this time in the Barrio neighborhood, with many volunteers helping all the way from 12th street to the boulevard.

Both the Barrio and the San Jacinto neighborhoods are cleaner after the efforts of all volunteers.

To submit a roll-off trash collection area in the Amarillo area, or if you have click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

