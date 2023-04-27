HODGETOWN welcomes legendary Dallas Cowboy, Troy Aikman following Soddies historic comeback victory

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - HODGETOWN and the Amarillo Sod Poodles are hosting Hall of Fame Dallas Cowboy quarterback Troy Aikman for Thursday evening’s game against the Frisco Roughriders.

This huge guest appearance comes after the Sod Poodles largest comeback in franchise history on Wednesday night. After being down 11-1 entering the bottom of the 7th, Amarillo scored three runs and then added seven more in the bottom of the 8th to tie things up. An extra inning was forced, and with an RBI single from Jordan Lawler, Ryan Bliss scored edging the Sod Poodles the 12-11.

Tonight is game three against the series, Amarillo currently leads Frisco 2-0.

Aikman will have an interview with Chris and Stefan Caray for ‘Talk of the Town’ on the field at 6:15. After the game starts, he will make his way to Bar 352 for a short time to serve his new beer, ‘Eight.’

