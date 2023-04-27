Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

GRAPHIC: Police arrest 18-year-old in school bus driver attack caught on video

Carlicia Lewis.
Carlicia Lewis.(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms it is investigating a reported attack on a school bus driver.

A cell phone video posted online shows a woman entering a school bus and hitting the driver.

Police arrested Carlicia Lewis, 18, who is seen allegedly attacking the school bus driver around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The video in this stories includes content some might find disturbing.

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms it is investigating a reported attack on a school bus driver.

According to officials, Lewis and another person were called to the scene after a student on the bus had an argument with the driver.

Police also said Lewis and another person and the student physically attacked the driver who was sitting in the driver’s seat of the bus.

The driver received multiple injuries to her head, neck, and shoulder area.

Lewis was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second-degree battery of a school bus driver and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police say they arrested Randall High School student after they tried to take an...
Amarillo police: Randall High student arrested after trying to take officer’s weapon
The Amarillo Police Department and Pottery County Sheriff’s office need help identifying a...
Amarillo Police Department need help identifying woman arrested for criminal trespassing
The Armstrong County Sheriff’s Office has released new details after a recovery operation that...
Armstrong County officials release new details after Monday’s recovery operation
Moments became tense at an Amarillo City Council meeting this afternoon during the discussion...
Moments become tense at Amarillo City Council meeting during potential policy violation discussion
Officials have identified the teen that died in the ATV accident as Samia Rogers, 14, of...
14-year-old dies after ATV crashes into a tree, sheriff says

Latest News

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Federalist Society Executive Branch Review...
Appeals court rejects Trump effort to block Pence testimony
FILE - This image made from video provided by WCVB-TV, shows Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and...
Releasing classified documents leak suspect is a national security risk, feds say
Nicole Walker said a dispute over a frappé led to a McDonald's employee flashing a gun at her...
McDonald’s customer says employee threatened her with gun
File - A steel worker inspects a 155 mm M795 artillery projectile during the manufacturing...
US economic growth likely slowed in January-March quarter