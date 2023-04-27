Who's Hiring?
Experts: Increase in Miller Moths headed for the Panhandle

Some areas of the Panhandle have recently seen an increase in Miller Moths in and around their...
Some areas of the Panhandle have recently seen an increase in Miller Moths in and around their homes.(KFDA)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some areas of the Panhandle have recently seen an increase in Miller Moths in and around their homes.

Experts say a mixture of a drastically dry winter, mixed with recent rainfall the area has received, has played a role in their arrival this spring.

“They’re gonna be real heavy around the shrubbery, around grass. They get inside, underneath the roof shingles on the house real heavy,” says Owner of Bugs Burney Pest Control, Bruce Burney.

While the people who are experiencing these issues are scattered across the region, an entomologist with Oldham County Extension Agency says, as it becomes warmer the numbers of miller moths will continue to rise.

Burney says rural areas are probably the most affected during this time, because moths usually live in fields during their larvae stage.

“We’re starting to, the last couple of weeks we’ve been starting to spray a lot of Miller Moths all around town, but they’re gonna just keep on coming.”

Burney says we can expect the moths to stick around for about 30 days, but depending on the year they could stay longer.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

