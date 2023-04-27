Deaf Smith County votes to legalize sales of alcoholic beverages in resturants

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A petition in Deaf Smith County, in favor of legalizing the sale of mixed drinks in restaurants, received over 1,000 signatures.

Residents in Deaf Smith County are voting on whether to change how customers can buy a drink with their meals.

The only way to obtain alcoholic drinks is with a membership with the two restaurants in town that offer them. One of them being Dakota’s Steak House.

If the petition passes in the upcoming election, Albert Garcia, general manager of Dakota’s, says it would become like any other restaurant in Texas, and would not repel tourists.

He says even though they are able to serve beverages with the membership option, it’s frustrating for everyone involved.

“Just the fact that we have to stop them and ask them if they’re a member, to begin with, puts a damper on our business because it stops us from getting potential sales from alcohol with meals sometimes. Sometimes they’ll just grab something to go or just turn around like ‘Oh, I would rather not go at all if I have to buy a membership’,” said Garcia. “They’re always very combative about it and the first thing they question is that we’re charging a membership to make them drink for us, for an extra cost. That’s not the case.”

Mayor Cathy Bunch says she has been working on obtaining enough signatures for the local option liquor election since she became mayor two years ago.

Last year when they tried to have it passed, only two people worked on it, and didn’t hit the mark. This year they needed 137 signatures on a petition just to get it on the ballot and they got over 1,300.

Last year alone, the state of Texas received $1.5 billion in sales tax revenue from the sale of liquor. The Mayor says allowing restaurants to serve mixed beverages is a driving economic force and would make the community more attractive to new and old businesses.

“Restaurants would not even consider Herford to come in to build a restaurant, even the chains because they could not sell cocktails or mixed drinks in their restaurants. So that was our driving force, why we needed to get this changed in Hereford,” said Bunch.

With receiving more signatures than required, Bunch says the majority of the community is excited for this to pass.

“That’s not our driving force, that’s not our motivation. Our motivation is to move Hereford forward, to make us progressive. To make us attractive for businesses to come to Hereford and make Hereford attractive for people who want to live here,” continues Bunch.

May 6th is election day and Deaf County voters can go to the courthouse or the civic center in Hereford to cast their ballots.

