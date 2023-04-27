Who's Hiring?
Clearing And Warming

By Kevin Selle
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The latest storm system will pull away from the Panhandle overnight and through Thursday morning. Sunshine returns and temperatures will warm into the 70s, before another cold front sweeps through on Friday, bring highs back down below average again. The weekend looks great with highs climbing back near average by Sunday. Another small chance of rain returns for the middle of next week.

