Cannon Air Force Base airman dies after found unresponsive on base, officials say

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KFDA) - Officials said a Cannon Air Force Base airman died after he was found unresponsive at the base on Tuesday.

U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Quameir A. Harding, 27th Special Operations Communications Squadron unit deployment manager, was pronounced dead at the Plains Regional Medical Center, according to Cannon Air Force Base Public Affairs.

“Q was well known for his mentorship and growing the next generation,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Benjamin Wingler, 27 SOCS commander. “He expressed this in so many ways from the Cannon Air Force Base men’s basketball coach to the junior enlisted and officers he molded in the 27 Special Operations Communications Squadron. He left a lasting impression on Cannon and in the Air Force.”

The press release said on Tuesday, Harding was found unresponsive outside the base gym at Cannon AFB. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Harding was very active in his family life, and will be missed by his wife and three children, the release said.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of TSgt Quameir Harding,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Terence G. Taylor, 27th Special Operations Wing commander. “Our hearts go out to Q’s wife, three children and all of his loved ones. Our focus right now is to support his family and all of those affected by this tragic loss. We have a variety of resources and support mechanisms in place to help anyone that may be impacted by this loss.”

His death is under investigation.

