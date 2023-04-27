The Bridge and Get Fit to host ‘A Mile In Their Shoes’ walk and run this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You’re invited to The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center this Saturday for the A Mile In Their Shoes walk and run.

Sponsored by Get Fit, this event aims to raise awareness about the reality of what children in the Texas Panhandle endure and how to prevent child abuse.

The walk or run is a one mile course in the neighborhood of The Bridge’s office to commemorate Child Abuse Awareness Month.

The event is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. and is $20 per person.

The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center opened its doors in Amarillo in 1989 as the first Children’s Advocacy Center in the state of Texas. The mission of The Bridge is to provide a child’s path to healing and justice.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.