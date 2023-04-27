Who's Hiring?
Another Front Tomorrow

(KFDA)
By Dave Oliver
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The system that brought some nice rain to our area has departed and skies have cleared for today. The sunshine will boost temperatures today and it will be a very nice spring day with highs near 70. We are already tracking another front, however, that will surge through the area tomorrow making for a windblown and chilly day with daytime temps only in the 40s. Rain and even some snow in the north is likely with the front tomorrow. As skies clear, very cold morning temps are likely on Saturday with lows in the low to mid 30s. The rest of the weekend should be pleasant as we warm back above 70.

