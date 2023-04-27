Amarillo police investigating attempted ATM theft on South Georgia Street

Who's Hiring?
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who attempted to take money from an ATM early Thursday morning on South Georgia Street.

Amarillo Police Department said this morning about 2:43 a.m., officers were called to a financial institution near South Georgia Street and Canyon Highway on an attempted ATM theft.

Police found a red Dodge pickup at the crime scene. Amarillo police said the truck had a chain attached to the back and that the ATM had been moved and was damaged.

Witnesses told officers that the suspect or suspects ran away before they arrived.

No entry was made into the ATM.

Anyone who has information on this attempted theft is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

