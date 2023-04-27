Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Museum of Art presenting Texas Panhandle Student Art Show with award ceremony and closing reception

Amarillo Museum of Art presenting Texas Panhandle Student Art Show with award ceremony and closing reception(Source: Amarillo Museum of Art)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Museum of Art is presenting the Texas Panhandle Student Art Show along with an award ceremony and a closing reception.

The Texas Panhandle Student Art Show lets students show and compete in the area of visual arts.

Student’s senior portfolios can be presented and will be judged for eligible scholarships.

The Texas Panhandle Art Education Association will also be presenting awards with a closing reception honoring the winners and all participating students.

The art show exhibition will begin on Friday April 28 and will continue until May 12. The museum’s hours are as follows:

  • Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The award ceremony and the closing reception will be on Friday May 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the museum.

For additional information click here or call (806) 371-5050 or (806) 371-5392.

