Amarillo High wrestler signs with Schreiner University

AMARILLO, Texas - Another Panhandle athlete is moving on to compete at the next level.

Ryan Lofgren is a senior at Amarillo High, but unlike his peers in football, basketball and baseball, Lofgren moves onto collegiate wrestling.

The senior Sandie signed to wrestle at Schreiner University next year. He spoke to NewsChannel 10 about his decision to go to Schreiner.

I visited down there and it kind of felt like home. I met the coach there a few months back, and he took me in as one of his own before I even decided I wanted to go to Schreiner. Before I even got a visit, I went down to his camp, and it just felt like he was already my coach from the moment I was learning from him.

Schreiner is a NCAA Division III school in Kerrville, Texas. Lofgren will begin wrestling for the Mountaineers this fall.

