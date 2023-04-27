Who's Hiring?
Amarillo High wrestler signs with Schreiner University

VIDEO: Amarillo High wrestler talks signing at Schreiner
By Preston Moore
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another Panhandle athlete is moving on to compete at the next level.

Ryan Lofgren is a senior at Amarillo High, but unlike his peers in football, basketball and baseball, Lofgren moves onto collegiate wrestling.

The senior Sandie signed to wrestle at Schreiner University next year. He spoke to NewsChannel 10 about his decision to go to Schreiner.

Schreiner is a NCAA Division III school in Kerrville, Texas. Lofgren will begin wrestling for the Mountaineers this fall.

