Amarillo High tennis stars Eleanor Archer, Morgan Rose, Kelton Brown, and Wade Bryant take home state title in girls and boys doubles

Amarillo High's Eleanor Archer and Morgan Rose secure girls doubles 5A state title.
By KJ Doyle
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The UIL state tennis tournament down in San Antonio wrapped up today and two Amarillo High doubles teams took home state titles.

Girls doubles duo Eleanor Archer and Morgan Rose along with the boys doubles team of Kelton Brown and Wade Bryant both took home the gold.

Bryant and Brown won the state title match two sets to none, 7-6 and 6-3.

Archer and Rose dropped the first set 7-5 against the Liberty duo but came back to with the match two sets to one with a dominant 6-1 win in the final set.

It’s the second state title for Bryant and the third for Archer, both Archer (Washington University - St. Louis) and Bryant (University of Texas - Tyler) are set to continue playing tennis at the college level.

