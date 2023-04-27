Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted on charges of assaulting a family member

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted on charges of assaulting a family member in Potter County.

Officials said 40-year-old Christopher Owen Rupe is wanted by Potter County Sheriff’s Office on charges of assault of a family member or household member with a previous conviction, and for assault of a family member or household member impeding breath or circulation.

Rupe is described as 5-feet-11 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds, has brown eyes, and brown hair.

If you know where this fugitive is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

Christopher Rupe (Amarillo Crime Stoppers)

