Weather Affects Baseball Schedule

Storms Empty Stands
Storms Empty Stands(TPSN)
By Mike Roden
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Spring weather is hampering this week’s high school baseball schedule.

On Tuesday, the only game in the Amarillo-Canyon area that was played and completed was Amarillo High’s 10-4 win over Plainview.

The Pampa at West Plains, Dumas at Canyon, Borger at Randall and Palo Duro at Caprock contests were all postponed and rescheduled for Wednesday.

However, all of those games have now been pushed back another day due to forecast showers and thunderstorms. With the games being rescheduled for Thursday, teams will have a quick turnaround with the final day of the regular season coming up on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

