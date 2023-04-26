Who's Hiring?
Tracking Showers

First Alert Cancelled
First Alert Cancelled(KFDA)
By Dave Oliver
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Cloudy skies and cool air are in place today making for a rather chilly spring day. Highs will only be in the 50s today. Another round of rain and possibly a few storms is expected this afternoon, but the atmosphere is not as unstable today so the intensity is not expected to become strong. Rain and clouds will clear tonight and temps will fall into the upper 30s. Sunshine and springtime temperatures will return tomorrow with a pleasant high near 70. Our next cold front will the sweep in for Friday bringing yet another windy and chilly day with a chance for rain.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

