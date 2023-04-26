TPSN to Provide Audio Streams of the High School Softball Playoffs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Sports Network will provide audio broadcasts of the games this week in the high school softball playoffs.

Randall and Canyon begin the playoffs on Thursday, while Amarillo High, Caprock, and Tascosa all start first round series on Friday.

To listen to the Randall vs Midland Greenwood series, click here.

To listen to the Canyon vs Pecos series, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.