SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Hart Pisani, Weston Richburg and Bobby Langford

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Hart Pisani, Weston Richburg and Bobby Langford on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Hart Pisani, Amarillo Globe-News Sports Reporter:

We chat with Hart and go into detail about the NFL Draft, what’s going on with quarterbacks during the offseason and more!

Weston Richburg, Longtime NFL Starter & Bushland Graduate:

We continue talking about the NFL Draft with Weston, going back to when he was first drafted, what the experience was like and more!

Bobby Langford, Caprock Softball Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Langford about how the team’s performance this season, going 8-2 in district, getting ready for playoffs and more!

