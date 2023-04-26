A Soggy Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll start off the day with some fairly heavy showers in the area, with a couple of thunderstorms possible as well. The thunderstorm risk won’t be as high today; it will mainly just be the chance for a calm, soaking rain sticking around throughout the day thanks to some wraparound moisture with highs a bit on the cool side, building into the mid to upper 50′s. The area with the best chance for the highest totals will be in the northeastern part of the area, although everybody will have the opportunity to see at least a couple of raindrops. As for tomorrow, skies look to clear with highs rebounding back into the 70′s before a cold front comes through, cooling us back down for Friday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.