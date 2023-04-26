Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

A Soggy Wednesday

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll start off the day with some fairly heavy showers in the area, with a couple of thunderstorms possible as well. The thunderstorm risk won’t be as high today; it will mainly just be the chance for a calm, soaking rain sticking around throughout the day thanks to some wraparound moisture with highs a bit on the cool side, building into the mid to upper 50′s. The area with the best chance for the highest totals will be in the northeastern part of the area, although everybody will have the opportunity to see at least a couple of raindrops. As for tomorrow, skies look to clear with highs rebounding back into the 70′s before a cold front comes through, cooling us back down for Friday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders worked all day on a recovery mission after officials say a man drove his car...
Officials: Recovery operation concludes, man found dead inside pickup
Two sheep were on the loose on Monday afternoon in Amarillo. (Courtesy: Hunter Spier)
Sheep on the loose in Amarillo yesterday
When deputies and first responders arrived, they said the bull was destroying property and not...
60-year-old man killed in bull attack in Texas
WTAMU students protesting after the university's president denounced drag shows on campus
WT faculty returns vote of no confidence in President Walter Wendler
First Alert weather for May 23.
FIRST ALERT: Heavy storms possible late today into tonight

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
A Few More Rounds
A Few More Rounds
First Alert
Rain Chances!
First Alert weather for May 23.
FIRST ALERT: Heavy storms possible late today into tonight