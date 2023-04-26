Who's Hiring?
Sod Poodles rally with six-run seventh to mount comeback victory against Frisco

By KJ Doyle
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:07 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sod Poodles returned home on Tuesday night to start their series with the Frisco RoughRiders at Hodgetown.

Amarillo took two of three against the RoughRiders in the first series of the year on the road down in Frisco.

This time around, it was a slow start for the Soddies. Frisco got out to a 6-0 lead in what seemed to be shaping up like a loss for the Sod Poodles.

However, down 7-1 heading into the seventh inning, the Sod Poodles rallied. A six-run inning was capped by a three-run blast from Tristin English to tie the ball game up at seven.

Just one inning later, Amarillo finished what they started. Taking the lead on a lead-off solo homer off the bat of Deyvison De Los Santos. The Sod Poodles added one more run to take the win 9-7.

It’s the largest comeback of the season thus far for the Sod Poodles and moves them to 3-1 on the year against the defending Texas League champs. Next game is Wednesday with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

