Sharing Hope Ministry hosting banking, financing workshop for women on Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sharing Hope Ministry is hosting a banking and budgeting workshop for women on Tuesday.

The Lucille and Leo Caiaifa, Jr Center for Advancement is hosting the “making Cents of Your Finances — Bank Accounts and Budgeting” workshop and dinner, according to a press release.

The Santa Fe Federal Credit Union will talk about different types of bank accounts and how they work along with budgeting for emergencies and planned goals.

The event is free for women in the community.

Dinner is served at 5:30 p.m. and the workshop is at 5:45 p.m. on May 2 at the Center for Advancement, located at 2308 S.W. 7th Ave., the press release said.

Space is limited and the deadline to register is Friday.

To register, call (806) 358-7803 or email cfa@sharinghopeministry.org

